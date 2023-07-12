PM Narendra Modi to Travel to UAE After Bastille Day Parade in France

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic tour takes him from France to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), further strengthening the bond between India and the UAE. After concluding his two-day visit to Paris at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron from 13 July to 14 July, the prime minister will embark on a stopover in Abu Dhabi on 15 July 2023.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE holds great significance, given his personal rapport with President Al Nahyan.

Last year, PM Modi made a stopover in the UAE, while returning from the G7 Summit in Germany.