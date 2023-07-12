PM Narendra Modi to Travel to UAE After Bastille Day Parade in France

Image for Prime Minister Narendra Modi used for representative purposes only.
(Photo: File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomatic tour takes him from France to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), further strengthening the bond between India and the UAE. After concluding his two-day visit to Paris at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron from 13 July to 14 July, the prime minister will embark on a stopover in Abu Dhabi on 15 July 2023.
Prime Minister Modi's visit to the UAE holds great significance, given his personal rapport with President Al Nahyan.
Last year, PM Modi made a stopover in the UAE, while returning from the G7 Summit in Germany.
During his time in the UAE, Prime Minister Modi will engage in talks with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi. These discussions aim to identify new opportunities for collaboration in various domains, including energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defense, and culture.
It is worth noting that India, France, and the UAE formed a key strategic partnership in September 2022. The collaboration, established on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, reflects the shared commitment to addressing crucial global issues such as nuclear and solar energy, climate change, and biodiversity. This visit to the UAE allows for the consolidation of this trilateral partnership, enabling closer cooperation on shared goals and challenges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France is vital, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership.
President Macron is expected to extend special gestures during the visit, including a private dinner and a joint meeting with CEOs, said the MEA. Additionally, a State Banquet hosted at the prestigious Louvre Museum on Bastille Day will provide a platform to celebrate achievements and discuss future prospects.
Moreover, Prime Minister Modi's visit to France will witness the signing of important agreements, reinforcing India's defense capabilities. This includes the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier and construction of three more Scorpene (Kalveri) class submarines through the "Make in India" initiative. These agreements highlight mutual trust and collaboration in defense matters, further strengthening the strategic alliance between India and France.
As PM Modi concludes his visit to France and embarks on the UAE stopover, the vitality of these engagements becomes apparent. The visit provides an opportunity for productive discussions on various bilateral and regional issues, striving to improve cooperation. The shared commitment to progress and prosperity sets the stage for a productive visit as India and the UAE work hand in hand to chart a path towards a brighter future.
