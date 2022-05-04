PM Modi Attends India-Nordic Summit, To Meet French Prez Macron in Paris Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a 3-day visit to Europe, is attending the second India-Nordic summit that is currently underway in Denmark.
On the sidelines of the meet on Wednesday, 4 May, he also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from countries including Norway, Sweden, and Iceland.
Prime ministers of countries including Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway are participating in the summit to take stock of their cooperation since the first India-Nordic Summit in 2018.
PM Modi with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson.
PM Modi with Norway's PM Jonas Gahr Store.
PM Modi with Iceland's PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir.
PM Modi with Finland PM Sanna Marin.
PM Modi had stated in his departure statement earlier that the summit would focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, evolving global security scenario, and the India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.
"Had a wonderful meeting with Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson. We discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in key sectors like security, IT, research and innovation. Strong ties between our nations will benefit our people," PM Modi wrote in a tweet.
Further, Iceland PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir said, "India & Iceland have many opportunities on issues of climate cooperation & geothermal energy along with deepening cooperation in carbon binding & fisheries sector. We talked about culture & gender equality," news agency ANI reported.
She added, "Our country has unspoiled nature which's unique...We talked about Yoga as well, it's quite popular in Iceland. A lot of people practice it regularly."
"There is immense potential in expanding the India-Finland digital partnership, trade partnership and investment linkages. We also discussed ways to deepen cultural ties between our nations," PM Modi wrote in a tweet about his meeting with Finland PM Sanna Marin.
"President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries," the PM had said in a statement before his journey.
