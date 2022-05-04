PM Modi Attends India-Nordic Summit, To Meet French Prez Macron in Paris Today

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who is on a 3-day visit to Europe, is attending the second India-Nordic summit that is currently underway in Denmark.

On the sidelines of the meet on Wednesday, 4 May, he also held bilateral talks with his counterparts from countries including Norway, Sweden, and Iceland.

Prime ministers of countries including Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden, and Norway are participating in the summit to take stock of their cooperation since the first India-Nordic Summit in 2018.