‘BRICS Emerged As Ray of Hope’: PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum in South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Johannesburg, South Africa on Tuesday, 22 August to attend the 15th BRICS Summit, which will see extensive participation from global leaders and the in-person nature of the summit. Modi is also slated to visit Greece on 25 August for an official visit, the first by an Indian PM in 40 years.

Upon his arrival, the Indian PM was greeted by Deputy PM Paul Mashatile and subsequently, members of the Indian diaspora who chanted 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Matram'. A ceremonial welcome was extended to him by dancers who presented a traditional dance performance.