Post Adverse Reactions, UK Issues Allergy Warning Over Pfizer Shot

Britain’s medicine regulator on Wednesday, 9 December, issued a detailed warning over the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, asking anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food to avoid taking the shot, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, the UK had begun a mass vaccination programme aimed to protect the elderly and allowing life to return to normal amid the worldwide pandemic that has lasted for a year now.

According to Reuters, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) referred to two reports of anaphylaxis and one report of a possible allergic reaction that have emerged since rollout of the vaccine began.