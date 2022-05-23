Two Pakistani Sisters Shot Dead in Honour Killing Case; 6 of Their Family Held

Arooj Abbas, 21, and Aneesa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to bring their husbands, who were their cousins, to Spain.
(Photo: Twitter/ Mubashir Zaidi)
Two Pakistani-origin Spanish sisters were allegedly severely tortured and shot dead in Nathia village, about 170 km from Lahore in Gujrat district of Pakistan in a case of ‘honour’ killing on Friday, 20 May.
Arooj Abbas, 21, and Aneesa Abbas, 23, were allegedly killed for refusing to take their husbands, who were their cousins, back to Spain, reported PTI.
Two days after the murder, the police on Sunday, 21 May, arrested six men from the same family. Initial investigation suggested that both the sisters were not happy with their marriages.
The sisters, who had Spanish citizenship, were forcibly called to Pakistan from Spain on 19 May, along with their mother Azra Bibi. On Friday night, the two sisters were shot dead in the house of their maternal uncle, Hanif alias Goga.
District Police Officer (DPO) Gujrat Ata-ur-Rehman said that the sisters were allegedly killed by their brother and uncle for not complying with their wishes as they were forcefully married within the family.
DPO Rehman said that the sisters wanted a divorce from their husbands and marry someone else in Spain. However, they were tricked into returning home.
The police registered a case on the complaint of ASI Yasir Nadeem against seven suspects and two unidentified persons.
(With inputs from PTI.)
