Hindu Groups Shut KFC, Pizza Hut, Domino's Stores in Gujarat over Kashmir Tweet

A protest broke out in Gujarat on Saturday following the messages posted by the Pakistani social media handles of Pizza Hut Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., KFC, Hyundai Motor Co., and Atlas Honda Ltd.

The Twitter accounts linked to the Pakistan subsidiaries of the brands posted messages on 5 February – to coincide with Pakistan's Kashmir Solidarity Day – that showed their support for the people of Kashmir.

The messages caused anger among social media users in India, and members of right-wing outfits forced several stores of the multinational companies in Ahmedabad to shut down.

KFC Pakistan's social media handle post had read, "Their cravings for freedom are heartfelt." Meanwhile, the post from Pizza Hut Pakistan handle said, "This Kashmir Solidarity Day, let's join hands and stand united for the freedom of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters."