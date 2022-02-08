Hyundai, KFC, Pizza Hut Face Flak Over ‘Kashmir Day’ Posts; Issue Apologies

Representational image.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday, 8 February, expressed regret over “any offense caused to the people of India”, after the South-Korean automaker faced flak on Twitter after a dealer of Hyundai in Pakistan posted the message, “Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom.”
Following Hyundai Pakistan’s tweet, Indian users on Twitter called for a boycott of Hyundai products in India.
On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India said in its statement:
The South-Korean company further clarified that Hyundai Motor India, “is not associated with the distributor in Pakistan,” and that they “strongly reject the distributor’s unauthorized non-business related social media activity.”
The statement concluded, “Hyundai Motor Company has been investing in India for many decades and remains strongly committed to Indian customers. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity.”
Hyundai’s statement comes a day after fast-food brand KFC apologised for the brand’s official Pakistan handle sharing a post with the hashtag #KashmirDay, and a message reading: “You never left our thoughts and we hope that the coming years bring peace to you!"
The post was shared on Facebook on 5 February, which is observed as Kashmir Day in Pakistan.
KFC India issued an apology on Monday and said, “We deeply apologise for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride.”
Meanwhile, Pizza Hut Pakistan's official Instagram handle had shared a post, which has now been deleted, with the message: "We Stand With You!"
Later, the fast-food brand issued a statement saying "it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media."
Pizza Hut added, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to serve all our brothers and sisters with pride."
Further, Hyundai's sister company KIA Motors also made a post for 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' from its 'KIA Crossroads' handle and faced flak for the same.
All this has led a Delhi based lawyer to file a complaint against Hyundai India, KIA India, KFC India and Pizza Hut India and request the Minister of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Delhi Police to de-register these companies and lodge an First Information Report (FIR) against the said companies for the alleged offence of challenging the sovereignty of the country.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)