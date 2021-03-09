Latest News: India Reports 15,388 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 77 Deaths

Catch the latest news updates of the day here.
India reports 15,388 new COVID-19 cases, taking total cases in the country to 1,12,44,786, as death toll rises to 1,57,930. Meanwhile, active cases stands at 1,87,462, while total discharges are at 1,08,99,394.
A fire has broken out at a plastic factory in Asangaon area of Thane in Maharashtra. 12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.
(Source: ANI)
PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Maitri Setu’ built over Feni river, between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.
(Source: ANI)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 09 Mar 2021,08:00 AM IST