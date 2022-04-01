A Powerful Country Supporting India Is Angry With Pak Over Russia Visit: PM Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Friday, 1 April, referred to the United States (US) and said that a "powerful country", which is "supporting its ally India," was angry with Pakistan over his recent visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin.
Photo: Altered by The Quint
Khan's comments came ahead of the no-trust motion against him on Sunday and a day after he said he wouldn't resign and alleged a foreign conspiracy working against his government.
Khan had mentioned the US in a slip of the tongue during his Thursday's speech. However, the US later rejected Pakistan PM Khan's insinuation that Washington had a role in the alleged attempt to oust him from power, reported news agency ANI.
Khan, who was addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, said an independent foreign policy was crucial for the country and blamed the country's dependency syndrome on other powerful nations for Pakistan not reaching its peak potential.
"A country without an independent foreign policy remains unable to secure the interests of its people," he said. Khan said taking independent decisions and focusing on the interests of the nation was extremely important, rather than submitting to the will of other countries for foreign aid.
On Thursday, Khan had summoned the acting US envoy in Islamabad to the Foreign Ministry over a "threatening" letter that purportedly showed 'evidence' of a foreign conspiracy to oust his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.
Khan had summoned the US diplomat just hours after the country's top decision-making body on national security had raised concern over the issue during a meeting chaired by the PM.
On 24 February, Khan had met Russian President Putin in Kremlin, the same day Russia had invaded Ukraine.
Pakistan was pushed towards China and Russia after its relations with the US soured over the years.
US President Joe Biden has still not made a customary call to PM Khan since assuming office in January 2021.
Khan has said his government was pursuing an independent foreign policy.
Khan said Pakistan's elite had thrown the nation to the altar for their selfish interest and put the country's self-respect at stake.
Last month, Pakistan had abstained from voting on the United Nations General Assembly resolution, which called on Russia to stop its war against Ukraine and urged that the matter be resolved through diplomacy and dialogue.
Khan has alleged that the no-confidence motion against him filed by the Opposition was a result of a "foreign conspiracy" as he had opted for an independent foreign policy and said that funds were being channelled from abroad to oust him from the PM's post.
On Wednesday, Khan, 69, had lost the majority in parliament after Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), a crucial ruling coalition partner, had joined the Opposition, who later tabled a no-confidence motion against his PTI government in the National Assembly. The vote of no-confidence will take place on Sunday, 3 April, at 11:30 am PST.
