Pakistan Lodges Protest Over Mention in US-India Statement Condemning Terrorism

On his last day of the visit, PM Modi held interactions with select CEOs, professionals and other stakeholders in a 'tech handshake event'.
(Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)
After the United States and India released a joint statement against Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism, the country lodged a protest with the US and summoned the US Deputy Chief of Mission, Andrew Schofer.
“Pakistan’s concerns and disappointment at the unwarranted, one-sided and misleading references to it in the joint statement were conveyed to the US side," it said.
In a statement, the Pakistan Foreign Office said, “It was stressed that the United States should refrain from issuing statements that may be construed as an encouragement of India’s baseless and politically motivated narrative against Pakistan."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden issued a joint statement after engaging in one-on-one meetings and delegation-level talks on Thursday. They both emphasised the importance of holding Pakistan accountable for the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks.
During his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi expressed unequivocal views on counterterrorism, stating there should be no room for hesitation when dealing with this global menace. He subtly called for action against nations that support terrorism, with a veiled reference to Pakistan.
According to the Pakistan foreign office, counter-terrorism cooperation between Pakistan and the United States is progressing positively. They emphasised the need for an environment based on trust and understanding to further strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.
“This was a bilateral visit, it is his right. They met [and] they had a discussion. But the joint communique issued after the meeting — reading that joint communique as a former foreign minister of Pakistan — caused me great pain,” Qureshi said on Sunday.
Addressing the media in Washington on Monday, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said:
Mr. Miller was responding to a question on the India-US joint statement issued during the US state visit of Prime Minister Modi.
Responding to a question about the India-US joint statement, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We have also been consistent on the importance of Pakistan continuing to take steps to permanently disband all terrorist groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and their various front organisations".
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)