Pakistan: How Imran Khan Was Unseated As Prime Minister in Just a Month

Pakistan's dramatic political crisis has culminated into the ousting of Imran Khan as prime minister on 10 April.
He lost the no-confidence vote that was initiated against him by the opposition, with 174 members of the 342-seat National Assembly favouring the motion.
Here is the timeline of events from the opposition moving the no-trust motion against Khan on 8 March, to the protests that erupted in Pakistan on 10 April in his support after the overthrow.
8 March: The opposition parties (the largest one being the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz) in the National Assembly move the motion for no-confidence, blaming former Prime Minister Khan for the economic crisis and spiraling inflation in the country.
19 March: Nearly two dozen Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), publicly defect.
The PTI in response, issues show cause notices to the defecting MNAs. Khan's government accuses the opposition of horse-trading.
20 March: The speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, summons the National Assembly for the no-trust vote.
23 March: Khan says that he will not resign and that he will surprise the opposition, while three allies of the PTI government signal that they will quit the governing coalition.
25 March: The National Assembly gets adjourned till 28 March, delaying the no-trust vote, triggering protests from the opposition.
27 March: Imran Khan organises a massive rally as a show of strength.
28 March: The no-confidence motion tabled by the PML-N gets approved in the National Assembly.
30 March: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) formally announces that it is exiting the coalition government led by the PTI.
Imran Khan does not have the numbers to win a no-trust vote.
31 March: The parliament met to discuss the no-trust vote, but the session got adjourned to 3 April.
1 April: Imran Khan gives a passionate speech, and says that he will fight "till the last ball".
3 April: National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri disallows the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government.
Khan then announces that he has advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the National Assembly (which he does), and calls for fresh elections.
The opposition, however, calls its "own session" for the no-trust vote, in which 197 members of the National Assembly vote against khan.
The dissolution is challenged in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
7 April: The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, restores the National Assembly and orders that the no-confidence vote take place.
9 April: As per the apex court's ruling, the session to conduct the vote starts.
Khan holds an emergency meeting with his cabinet, but refuses to resign.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser resigns before the vote, claiming that he cannot not take part in a "foreign conspiracy" to oust the prime minister.
10 April: The no-trust vote begins at midnight. 174 members vote in favour of the no-confidence motion.
Imran Khan becomes the first Pakistani prime minister to get voted out by his own parliament.
Large groups of people hit the streets to protest Khan's ousting.
