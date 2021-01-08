Pak Court Sentences 26/11 Mastermind Lakhvi To 5 Yrs For Terrorism

Reacting to the development, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said that the timing of these actions suggested “intention of conveying a sense of compliance ahead of APJG (Asia Pacific Joint Group) meet & FATF (Financial Action Task Force) plenary meet in February”.

“It's become routine for Pakistan to come up with farcical actions prior to important meetings,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Friday during a press briefing, according to ANI.

“UN proscribed entities and designated terrorists act as proxies for Pakistani establishment to fulfil its anti-India agenda. It’s for the international community to hold Pakistan to account and ensure that it takes credible action against terror groups, terror infrastructure and terrorists,” he reportedly added.