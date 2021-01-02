Mumbai Attack Mastermind, LeT Ops Commander Lakhvi Arrested in Pak

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday, 2 January, in Pakistan.

Lakhvi, who has been out on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab on charges of terrorism financing.

However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest.