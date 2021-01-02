Mumbai Attack Mastermind, LeT Ops Commander Lakhvi Arrested in Pak

Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on charges of terrorism financing.
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, the main suspect of the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, raises his fist after his court appearance in Islamabad, Pakistan. | (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was arrested on Saturday, 2 January, in Pakistan.

Lakhvi, who has been out on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab on charges of terrorism financing.

However, the CTD did not reveal the place of his arrest.

"Lakhvi is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing. He and others also collected funds from this dispensary and used these funds for further terrorism financing. He also used these funds for personal expenses," the CTD said, reported PTI.

Lakhvi was designated a global terrorist by the United Nations in 2008 under the UN Security Council Resolution after the Mumbai terrorist attack. He was detained in Pakistan for six years before he was released in 2015.

(With inputs from PTI)

