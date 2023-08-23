Pakistan Cable Car: All 8 Safely Rescued, After 15 Hours Ordeal

According to reports, six children were travelling to school with two adults on a cable car in a mountainous northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when one of its ropes snapped on Tuesday morning, 22 August, around 7 am local time.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said army helicopters were dispatched for the rescue operation. The first rescue was confirmed in the evening, one child was evacuated, and the second child was rescued via zipline. But after sunset, the aerial operation had to be suspended due to poor weather conditions, and ground operation, also with the help of locals, was launched to rescue the stranded people.

There were reports of locals using a zipline to send food and water to the cable car and simultaneously trying to rescue the remaining individuals.

Around 23:00 local time, officials confirmed that all eight people had been successfully rescued - in what the army called an operation of "unprecedented difficulty".

The rescue operation and the loud cheers were all captured in highly shared videos across social media platforms.