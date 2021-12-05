Imran Khan Calls Sri Lanka's President to Assure Justice for Sialkot Lynching

The post-mortem report has confirmed that Diyawadana was tortured to an extreme degree and that his skull was broken, and 99 percent of the tissues on his body had been damaged due to burn wounds, according to ANI.

Diyawadana's wife has pleaded for justice, saying that her husband was a "very innocent man."

“I got to know about the brutal murder of my husband from the news, later I saw this on the internet as well", BBC Sinhala reported.

"I request leaders of Sri Lanka and Pakistan to do justice for my husband and two children, by bringing the perpetrators to justice," she added.

The Pakistani High Commission in Colombo was surrounded by large crowd on 5 December to protest against the gruesome lynching.