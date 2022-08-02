Pakistan Army Helicopter With 6 People Goes Missing in Balochistan, Crash Feared

Pakistan Army aviation helicopter went missing in Lasbela, Balochistan province, said Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson on Monday night, 1 August. Image used for representation purpose.
A Pakistan army aviation helicopter with six officer on board went missing in Balochistan province's Lasbela, the spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces, Major General Babar Iftikhar, said on the night of Monday, 1 August.
He added that the helicopter was on flood relief operations in Lasbela when it lost contact with air traffic control (ATC).
"A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC. 6 individuals were on board including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan. Search operation is underway," he tweeted.
The officers onboard included Commander of 12 Corps Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, Major Syed the pilot, Major Talha the co-pilot, Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad, Engineer Brigadier Khalid, and Chief Naik Mudassir.
Deputy Inspector-General Khuzdar Pervez Imrani said that the area where the helicopter reportedly went missing was mountainous terrain without jeep paths, complicating search operations.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his concern.
“The reports of a missing helicopter of Army Aviation are very concerning. The whole nation bows in front of Allah for safety and return of personnel involved in flood relief operations," he tweeted.
Former PM Imran Khan also called the news of missing helicopter 'disturbing.'
“Disturbing news of army aviation helicopter missing and praying for all those on board," he tweeted.
Heavy rains and flash floods have wreaked havoc in Balochistan, causing 147 deaths, reported PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
