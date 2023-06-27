Pakistan Army Deploying New Chinese Howitzer Gun on LoC: Reports

Days after India signed a defence deal with the US, it has been reported that Pakistan is deploying a new Chinese howitzer gun along the disputed border with India.

According to officials, China has been providing help to the Pakistan Army to build its defence infrastructure, along with supplying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, setting up communication towers and laying underground cables along the Line of Control, in a report released by The Hindu.

Officials also claim that this action is a part of China's endeavour to solidify its ties as an ally of Pakistan while expanding Chinese enclaves in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Moreover, according to the officials, this was set up on the pretext of securing the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road and hydel projects built in the occupied territory.