Officer Brian Sicknick, Injured at US Capitol Siege, Passes Away

The United States Capitol descended into chaos on Wednesday, 6 January, when a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building.

Members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Both houses were hurriedly evacuated.

At least four others have died, including a woman who was shot by the US Capitol Police, as the mob attempted to break through a barricaded door inside the building, the Associated Press reported. She succumbed after being hospitalised.

Three others died from ‘medical emergencies’.

As many as 52 people have been arrested, Reuters reported.