OceanGate Continues To Advertise Trips to Titanic Wreckage Despite Tragedy

Despite the recent tragedy that resulted in the loss of five passengers, OceanGate, the company marketing the Titan submersible expedition to the RMS Titanic shipwreck, continues to advertise upcoming journeys to the underwater ruins on its website.

There are details about two scheduled expeditions to the Titanic wreckage for 2024 on the OceanGate website. They are scheduled from June 12-20 and June 21-29.

The company's tourist submarine called 'The Titan' lost contact with its home ship on June 18 off Newfoundland, Canada. After an extensive search mission, it was confirmed that the submarine had imploded and all five passengers had died.