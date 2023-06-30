OceanGate Continues To Advertise Trips to Titanic Wreckage Despite Tragedy

Despite the recent tragedy that resulted in the loss of five passengers, OceanGate, the company marketing the Titan submersible expedition to the RMS Titanic shipwreck, continues to advertise upcoming journeys to the underwater ruins on its website.
(Photo: www.oceangateexpeditions.com)
There are details about two scheduled expeditions to the Titanic wreckage for 2024 on the OceanGate website. They are scheduled from June 12-20 and June 21-29.
The company's tourist submarine called 'The Titan' lost contact with its home ship on June 18 off Newfoundland, Canada. After an extensive search mission, it was confirmed that the submarine had imploded and all five passengers had died.
OceanGate, on its site, has marketed the expedition to the Titanic wreckage saying: "Intrepid travellers will sail from the Atlantic coast of Canada for an 8-day expedition to dive on the iconic wreck that lies 380 miles offshore and 3,800 meters below the surface. Your dive will provide a thrilling and unique travel experience and help the scientific community learn more about the wreck and the deep ocean environment."
The expedition costs $250,000 per person and provides a comprehensive package, including a single submersible dive, private accommodations, essential training, expedition gear, and meals throughout the journey.
Each dive is limited to a maximum of six individuals, with a minimum age requirement of 17 years.
Details about the underwater accommodations, including stateroom bedrooms, shared bathrooms, and Wi-Fi connectivity, are also mentioned on the website.
The site also has an archive of photos and videos from previous expeditions, along with information about several undertaken research projects.
