What Went Wrong With the Titan Submersible?

Four days after this photo was taken, Hamish Harding, along with four others, would be declared dead. All victims of the doomed Titan submersible expedition, which set out to tour the wreckage site of the RMS Titanic.

The passengers onboard the Titan?

British businessman Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, Dawood's son Suleman Dawood, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeole, and founder of OceanGate Expeditions and leader of the expedition, Stockton Rush.

Each seat on the fatal expedition cost a quarter of a million dollars. According to the US Navy, the Titan submersible imploded at some point after it departed on its last journey.

But how did we get here? What were the risks involved? Was the crew of the Titan submersible fully prepared for the expedition or was it doomed from the start?