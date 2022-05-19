Joe Biden To Hold Bilateral Meeting With PM Modi in Japan During Quad Summit

United States President Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of his visit to Japan for the second in-person QUAD summit, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday, 18 May.

Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan has been scheduled from 20 May to 24 May.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday, Sullivan said, “We believe that this summit will demonstrate both in substance and in vision that democracies can deliver and that these four nations working together will defend and uphold the principles of a free and open Indo-Pacific," news agency PTI reported.

(This article will be updated.)