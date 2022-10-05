Three Scientists Jointly Awarded 2022 Nobel Prize for Chemistry

"Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal have laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry – in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. Carolyn Bertozzi has taken click chemistry to a new dimension and started utilising it in living organisms," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

Sharpless has won a Nobel prize for the second time, only the fifth individual to achieve such a feat. He had won the chemistry Nobel in 2001 as well.