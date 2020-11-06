New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern Sworn in for Second Term

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for a second term on 6 November, after the election results showed that her electoral victory was bigger than previously thought. In her speech while addressing the Ministers, Ardern said it was her "honour" to be Prime Minister, adding they would govern during one of the hardest times in New Zealand's history. "We will be a government for all New Zealanders, because we must be," Ardern said, adding that her Ministers had a sense of direction and purpose.

In her welcome speech, Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy said the formation of a new government is always a "momentous" moment for the country, reports The New Zealand Herald newspaper. Patsy also officially signed a warrant, making Ardern the Prime Minister, who secured a second term in office after her ruling Labour Party won a landslide majority in the October 17 general elections.

Friday's swearing-in came after the Prime Minister unveiled her new Cabinet on Monday, which includes new portfolios for the country's economic recovery and ongoing Covid-19 response. Grant Robertson is the new Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister and Infrastructure Minister, drawing together the key portfolios central to that economic recovery.

The incumbent Health Minister Chris Hipkins has been given the COVID-19 response portfolio. This new portfolio will give the Minister responsibility for all aspects of the ongoing response, including the running of managed isolation facilities, border defences as well as health response, such as testing and contact tracing systems and managing any resurgence of the virus. Andrew Little was sworn in as the Minister of Health, while Nanaia Mahuta became the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the first woman in New Zealand's history to be appointed to the post.