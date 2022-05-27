'Democracies Can Be Fragile': NZ PM Jacinda Ardern Delivers Speech at Harvard

After talking about fact and fiction with respect to democracies and their functioning, Prime Minister Ardern spoke extensively about social media.

"I’m not here to argue that social media is good, nor bad. It’s a tool. And as with anything, it’s the rules of the game, and the way we engage with it, that matter. That means recognising the role they play in constantly curating and shaping the online environments that we’re in – that algorithmic processes make choices and decisions for us, what we see and where we are directed, and that at best this means user experience is personalised, and at worst it means it can be radicalised."

"The time has come for social media companies and other online providers to recognise their power and to act on it," she added. "The issues we navigate as a society will only intensify. The disinformation will only increase. The pull into the comfort of our tribes will be magnified. But we have it within us to ensure that this doesn’t mean we fracture."