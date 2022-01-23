New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Cancels Wedding Amidst New COVID Restrictions

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
(Photo: Twitter)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions as per the ‘red setting’ to curb the community spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
She told reporters, "My wedding will not be going ahead," and apologised to anyone caught up in a similar scenario.
The limit is lowered to 25 people if venues are not using vaccine passes, Ardern said.
New Zealand will impose wearing of masks at all times in public places. Social gatherings like weddings with vaccine passes will be capped at 100 people.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)