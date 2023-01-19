'I Have Given My All': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Step Down in February

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, 19 January announced that she will step down as the top official in February, and called the country's next general elections for 14 October.

Speaking to reporters in Napier, a visibly emotional Arden said that 7 February will be her last day as prime minister, reported AP.

What did she say? “I am entering now my sixth year in office, and for each of those years, I have given my absolute all,” Ardern was quoted as saying.

She added,