'I Have Given My All': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to Step Down in February

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday, 19 January announced that she will step down as the top official in February, and called the country's next general elections for 14 October.
Speaking to reporters in Napier, a visibly emotional Arden said that 7 February will be her last day as prime minister, reported AP.
What did she say? “I am entering now my sixth year in office, and for each of those years, I have given my absolute all,” Ardern was quoted as saying.
She added,
The backdrop: Ardern's political camp, the Labour Party won a landslide electoral victory two years ago, but as per latest local polls, the party is behind its conservative rivals.
2020 was also the first time a leader achieved an absolute majority since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.
What next? It is not immediately clear who will take the seat of PM until next month.
