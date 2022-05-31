NYC's School Children Will Learn About Anandibai Joshi, Asian American Heroes

New York City schools will start incorporating AAPI history into its curriculum starting in the fall semester of 2022.
A new curriculum in New York's school district will include topics such as the history, culture, and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, according to a report by CBS News New York.
A pilot program will be launched in the Social Studies and Literacy departments wherein teachers can use a guide called "Hidden Voices: Asian American and Pacific Islanders in the United States" which includes profiles on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, as announced by Mayor Eric Adams on 26 May in a press conference at Tweed Hall in New York.
According to a report by Chalkbeat, the lessons will be included in the city's roughly $200 million investment in Universal Mosaic, which is an underdevelopment curriculum with a purpose of providing culturally representative lessons in the city.
For example, Anandibai Joshi, the first Indian woman to become a doctor of western medicine, Patsy Mink, the first Asian American woman to be elected to Congress, and Helen Zia, Chinese American journalist and activist, said David Banks, New York City Schools Chancellor.
With more than one million AAPI New Yorkers, this change in the curriculum was essential, according to Mayor Eric Adams. Moreover, this change has been in the making for months.
The teachers will give their feedback and the new curriculum will be implemented entirely from 2024.
While New York City schools will start incorporating AAPI history into its curriculum starting in the fall semester of 2022, NY State Sen. John Liu has sponsored legislation to mandate AAPI education on a state-level and is still campaigning for it to pass.
As anti-Asian violence grew since the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, and the Atlanta spa shootings of 2021 that killed six women of Asian descent, the demand for representative lessons in schools has only increased.
