Chennai Passenger From UK Gets COVID-19, Samples Sent for Checking

After the UK reported a new strain of virus rapidly spreading than the earlier novel coronavirus strain, several countries, including India, have suspended flight operations to and from the country.

The Tamil Nadu Health Secretary also said that the passengers coming from foreign countries or inter-state travellers should undertake home quarantine. “If the passengers are coming from a foreign country, they should take an RT-PCR test 96 hours prior to travel, based on the recommendation of the health experts. Even if the passengers turn negative, they might have picked up the infection during travel that’s why we are conducting tests of the passengers who returned from the UK in the last 10 days, like a saturation test was undertaken in IIT-M,” he said.

Talking to Puthiyathalaimurai, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar said, "We have received the list of people who returned to Chennai via various transit points from the United Kingdom through an auto-generated e-pass. So, we are monitoring 1,088 people who returned in the past 10 days. We are also monitoring the borders of Kerala and Karnataka. Hence, the public need not panic."

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)