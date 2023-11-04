Nepal Earthquake: Over 133 Dead, Several Injured Following 6.4 Magnitude Jolt

An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal late on Friday, 3 November, claiming the lives of over 133 people and injuring 140 others, according to Nepal Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kuber Kathayat.

The epicentre of the earthquake was identified as Ramidanda in Jajarkot district in Nepal, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The earthquake was so huge that tremors were felt not only in Kathmandu and surrounding districts but also in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi-NCR, which is around 500 kilometres from the quake’s epicentre.