Nepal Earthquake: Over 133 Dead, Several Injured Following 6.4 Magnitude Jolt

Locals outside their houses after its collapse following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake, that killed at least 133 people and injured several others in Nepal's Jajarkot on Friday night, 3 November.
(Photo: PTI)
An earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Nepal late on Friday, 3 November, claiming the lives of over 133 people and injuring 140 others, according to Nepal Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kuber Kathayat.
The epicentre of the earthquake was identified as Ramidanda in Jajarkot district in Nepal, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.
The earthquake was so huge that tremors were felt not only in Kathmandu and surrounding districts but also in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Delhi-NCR, which is around 500 kilometres from the quake’s epicentre.
Debris of the buildings a day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake.
Damaged houses a day after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake.
Locals outside their houses after its collapse following a 6.4 magnitude earthquake.
Districts in western Nepal have reportedly suffered the most casualties, according to the Nepal Police. In Jajarkot, over 95 people are dead and 55 others have been injured. The death toll in Rukum Paschim District rose to 37, with over 85 people suffering wounds.
Sarita Singh, the deputy mayor of Nalgad Municipality in Jajarkot, is reportedly one of the deceased victims of the earthquake.
Nepal Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda met with those who had been affected by the earthquake. Rescue operations are being undertaken by units of the Nepal Army and Nepal Police Personnel.
Friday night's earthquake is the third such shake that has rocked Nepal in the past two months. Looking further back, a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake had struck the Himalayan country in 2015 which had resulted in the deaths of nearly 9,000 people, according to a report by The Hindu.
In November 2022, six people died after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal's Doti district. More recently, earthquakes of magnitudes 6.2 and 6.1 were reported from Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu which had caused severe damage to houses and other buildings.
Nepal is situated at the convergence of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which is a highly seismically active part of the world (seismic zone IV and V).
There were four subsequent aftershocks post Friday night's earthquake, all of them measuring more than 4 in magnitude, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.
