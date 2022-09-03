NASA to Make Second Attempt at Artemis Moon Rocket Launch Today

NASA's first Artemis launch attempt on 29 August had met with failure after data showed that one of the rocket’s main-stage engines did not reach the required pre-launch temperature for ignition.

Officials from the space agency said that they believe a faulty sensor in the rocket's engine had caused the problem.

To tide over the problem, mission managers will begin their engine-cooling process around 30 minutes earlier in the launch countdown, Reuters reported NASA’s Artemis launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson as saying.

The mission aims to put the 5.75-million-pound rocket in a strenuous demonstration flight that would push its limits, before NASA considers it to be reliable enough to have astronauts on board the SLS.