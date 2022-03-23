'Far From Reality': Myanmar Junta Rubbishes US' Rohingya Muslims Genocide Claim

A day after the United States declared that the violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar amounted to genocide, Myanmar's military junta-appointed foreign ministry on Tuesday, 22 March, slammed the declaration as being "far from reality."

The ministry added, "Myanmar has never engaged in any genocidal actions and does not have any genocidal intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, racial, or religious group or any other group," news agency AFP reported.