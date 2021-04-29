Must Address Critical Gaps in Healthcare Urgently: WHO to India

Meanwhile, India declined the assistance offered by the United Nations of its integrated supply chain for COVID19-related material, and said that the country has a "robust system" to deal with the required logistics, a UN Secretary General spokesperson said, PTI reported.

Responding to a question by PTI, Farhan Haq said, "One of the things we did is we offered the assistance of our integrated supply chain if it was required. We've been told at this point that it's not needed because India has a reasonably robust system to deal with this. But our offer stands, and we're willing to help in whatever way we can."

Haq also informed that India has not said sought any shipments of essential healthcare and other supplies, adding that “we do have people, including our people who deal with operational and logistical issues who are willing to help, if we're needed, and we're in touch with our counterparts in India to see whether that will be useful," PTI reported.

The president of the UN General Assembly also expressed worry over the surge in COVID-19 infections in India, and said it is time for the world to offer support to the country.