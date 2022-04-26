Musk Wants His Critics to Stay on Twitter, But What's His Record on Free Speech?

A perusal of media reports indicates that Musk’s Tesla has, while laying off employees, asked them to sign separation agreements including a strong non-disparagement clause with no end-date. But that’s not it. The company also seems to have a history of removing employees for sounding unwanted alarms on consequential matters.

Further, according to CNBC, in 2018, a former Tesla security employee filed a complaint with the US SEC saying he was wrongfully terminated from his job as an investigator at the company’s battery plant in Sparks, Nevada, after sounding the alarm about the theft of tens of millions of dollars’ worth of raw materials there.

In 2020, as well, a former Tesla employee said he was fired from his job after raising safety concerns internally then filing formal complaints with government offices, when the company failed to fix and communicate accurately with customers over what, as per him, were unacceptable fire risks in the company’s solar installations.

Meanwhile, according to The Atlantic, some Tesla employees have said that the company ignored or tried to silence them when they alleged racial harassment and discrimination at workplace. Tesla has, however, denied any wrongdoing.

The Atlantic also cited Tim Higgins, a reporter and the author of a book on Tesla, as saying that Musk reportedly fired employees who disagreed with him.