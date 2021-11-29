Most Suspected Cases Mild: South African Doctor Who Detected ‘Omicron’

Most of Coetzee’s patients were men under 40 years of age, while only half were vaccinated, AFP reported.

On 18 November, when Coetzee had received seven of her 30 patients, she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture that doesn't fit Delta".

The variant had been picked up on by other South African scientists by then, Coetzee added, and was announced on Thursday, 25 November.

The COVID-19 Omicron variant, which sparked global concern of being a potentially more contagious variant, led to several European nations setting up restrictions overnight and setting travel bans on southern Africa, which the South African government believes to be “rushed” and unjust, AFP reported.