Morocco: Over 600 Dead, 300 Injured After 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Wreaks Havoc

At least 632 people have died, and several have been injured after a powerful earthquake of 6.8 magnitude struck Morocco's High Atlas mountains on Friday, 8 September.

At least 329 people have been reported injured by the local state media quoted by Reuters.

Morocco's geophysical centre said the quake struck just after 11 pm in the Ighil area of the High Atlas. The quake damaged buildings in Marrakech, the nearest big city to the epicentre, where residents spent the night in the open, afraid to go home, according to Reuters.