Missing Titanic Tourist Submarine With 5 Onboard Has Only 70 Hrs of Oxygen Left

The tourist submarine had entered North Atlantic waters to explore the wreckage of the Titanic.
(Photos: Instagram/@oceangateexped)
A Titanic-bound tourist submarine which had disappeared in the North Atlantic on Sunday morning, 18 June, may have as little as only 70-96 hours of life support left, according to US Coast Guard officials interviewed by The Times.
The submarine exploring the shipwreck had five people on board, which included one pilot and four “mission specialists." British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding and renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet are feared to be on board the missing Titanic tourist submarine, as reported by the Independent.
The leader of search and rescue efforts told The Times that the submarine, which is a 21-foot vessel, has four days of emergency capability.
American and Canadian crews, along with coast guards, continued scouring the ocean's surface around 900 miles east of Cape Cod. They used sonar to pick up sounds far below the water, up to 13,000 feet deep in that area.
OceanGate Expeditions, a private company that provides tours for the Titanic wreckage site, confirmed that their submarine with crew members aboard about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland had gone missing.
In its statement, the company assured that "all options" are being explored to bring the crew to safety.
Tim Maltin, an author, historian and TV presenter said the tourists were in a tough situation.
Mr Maltin said on BBC Breakfast: “If it’s near the Titanic it would be easier to find, but the problem is of course you can’t do a ship-to-ship transfer even, the pressure is absolutely intense.
“It’s nearly two miles miles down, it’s pitch black.
“So I also am very, very worried about the souls who are on board.”
The infamous sinking of the Titanic into the Atlantic occurred in 1912 during its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg. It is reported that around 1,500 died during the wreckage, which was discovered in 1985.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)