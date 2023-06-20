Missing Titanic Tourist Submarine With 5 Onboard Has Only 70 Hrs of Oxygen Left

A Titanic-bound tourist submarine which had disappeared in the North Atlantic on Sunday morning, 18 June, may have as little as only 70-96 hours of life support left, according to US Coast Guard officials interviewed by The Times.

The submarine exploring the shipwreck had five people on board, which included one pilot and four “mission specialists." British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding and renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet are feared to be on board the missing Titanic tourist submarine, as reported by the Independent.

The leader of search and rescue efforts told The Times that the submarine, which is a 21-foot vessel, has four days of emergency capability.

American and Canadian crews, along with coast guards, continued scouring the ocean's surface around 900 miles east of Cape Cod. They used sonar to pick up sounds far below the water, up to 13,000 feet deep in that area.