Burning Cargo Ship With 1,100 Porsches, Other Luxury Cars Adrift in the Atlantic

A ship with thousands of luxury cars, including 1,100 Porsches caught fire. The crew members have been rescued.
Photo/ Twitter @PriapusIQ
A cargo ship, reportedly carrying thousands of vehicles, including luxury cars like Porsches, caught fire and was seen drifting off the coast of the Azores on Thursday, 17 February.
As many as 22 crew members were rescued from the mammoth ship.
The Portuguese navy, on its Twitter handle, informed that it had "safely rescued the crew of a burning merchant ship in the Azores."
Reportedly, the fire broke out on Wednesday, 16 February, on the ship called 'Felicity Ace', which was en route to Rhodes Island, Greece, from Emden, Germany.
The ship was nearly 200 miles away from the coast of Terceira Island in the Azores – a Portuguese territory – when the Portuguese forces evacuated the crew on Wednesday. No fatality or injury was reported during this operation.
According to reports, the Volkswagen Group estimated around 4,000 of their vehicles on board, including 189 Bentleys.
It is still unclear how much of the 650-feet, 60,000-tonne cargo ship's load has been engulfed by fire.
A spokeswoman for Porsche Cars informed the NYT that 1,100 of the company’s cars were on board. However, the company has not yet ascertained the damage caused to the vehicles.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)