'50 Million People a Step Away from Famine': UN on Blocking of Ukrainian Grain

The director of the UN World Food Programme, Patrick Beasley, has warned that the 25 million tonnes of Ukrainian grain trapped by a Russian blockade could set off a ‘looming hunger catastrophe’ over the next two years, creating unsurmountable international pressure.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, 130 million people were classified by the UN as ‘acutely food insecure’; later, this number grew to 276 million.

In the face of the Ukraine crisis and the subsequent “soaring prices, export bans, and shortages of basic foodstuff spreading far from Ukraine’s borders”, this number has grown to a staggering 345 million, or roughly 4.3% of the world’s population.

The food supply crisis in Ukraine as a result of the war is likely to have international consequences, with Beasley estimating that, “a staggering 50 million people in 45 countries are now just one step from famine,” adding, “Nations across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and even Latin America are feeling the heat from this conflict.”