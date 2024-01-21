Boy Dies After Maldives President 'Denies Approval' For Indian Plane: Report

A 14-year-old boy died on Saturday, 20 January, allegedly after Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu denied permission for the use of a Dornier aircraft by India for his airlift, local media reported.

What happened? The family of the boy, who was suffering from a brain tumour and a stroke, had requested for an air ambulance to transport him from his home in Gaaf Alif Villingili to Male, as his condition became critical, reports suggested.