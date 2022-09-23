‘Are Deaths at the Hands of US Police Investigated?’ Iran’s Leader Asks UN

In response to the criticism against the bloody suppression of protests by Iran's moral police, president Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, 22 September, pointed at all the people killed by the American police, according to an AP report.

“Did all these deaths get investigated?” he asked.

Speaking to the press in New York, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, he lamented the "double standards" in western countries when it comes to human rights. He also mentioned deaths of women in Britain that he claimed were not investigated.

Raisi also said that the death of an Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, in police custody must be “steadfastly” investigated.