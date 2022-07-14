'Hate Crime': Indian Consulate After MK Gandhi Statue Vandalised in Canada

Mahatma Gandhi's statue was vandalised in Richmond Hill city of Ontario, Canada.
A statue of MK Gandhi in Richmond Hill city of Ontario, Canada was defaced on Wednesday, 13 July. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto has described the incident as "criminal, hateful act of vandalism," and something that "has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada."
The police said they see the act of vandalism as "hate bias motivated incident."
"Those who victimize others based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, colour, religion, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression and the like will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," the police added.
"We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime," said the Indian Consulate General.
The Indian High Commission in Ottawa also described the act as a "hate crime."
Chairman of the temple, Dr Budhendra Doobay, said that the Gandhi's statue has been at its current location for more than 30 years and nothing of this sort has ever happened, the report added.
"If we can live the way that Gandhi taught us to live, then we will not cause hurt to anyone or any community," Doobay added.
(With inputs from CBC News.)
