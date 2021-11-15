Gandhi Statue Nearly Decapitated in Melbourne Hours After Unveiling

In Melbourne, Australia, a life-sized statue of Mahatma Gandhi gifted by the Government of India was vandalised, NDTV reported on Monday, 15 November.

The prime minister of Australia, Scott Morrison, condemned the act and called it "disgraceful" as Indian-Australian community expressed shock.

"It is disgraceful and extremely disappointing to see this level of disrespect," as quoted by Australian media sources.

"Whoever is responsible for this has shown great disrespect to the Australian Indian community and should be ashamed," he added.