Indian-Origin Doctor Had Raised Alarm About UK Nurse Accused of Killing 7 Babies

A UK-born Indian-origin paediatrician is among those who had raised concerns and helped convict a nurse found guilty of murdering seven babies by a court on Friday, 18 August.

Ravi Jayaram of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester said that some lives could have been saved if his concerns about former nurse Lucy Letby had been heeded sooner.

"I do genuinely believe that there are four or five babies who could be going to school now who aren't," Jayaram was quoted as saying by ITV News after the verdict.