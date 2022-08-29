Libya Violence: 11 Years After Gaddafi's Ouster, Who is Fighting Whom?

Violence erupted in the country in 2014 as the Second Libyan Civil War began after disputed elections. Major battles included the Battle of Benghazi that was won by Haftar's LNA. Both sides have also been fighting to control the country’s oil reserves, which are the largest in Africa and the backbone of Libya’s economy. An Italian company is the largest foreign oil producer in Libya, which means that the country's stability is a key objective for Italy.

Over the years, Haftar launched multiple military offensives that gave him control of large chunks of territory in the central and eastern parts of the country. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been supporting Haftar with air support and advanced weapons because they see him as a deterrent to the proliferation of political Islam and its proponents like the Muslim Brotherhood.

On 21 August 2020, Libya's fighting factions announced a ceasefire and called for presidential elections. Those elections are yet to be held.