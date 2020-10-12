7 Indian Nationals, Abducted in Libya on 14 Sept, Released: MEA

"We are trying to complete requisite formalities to enable their return to India," said MEA.

Seven Indian Nationals, abducted in Libya’s Asshwerif on 14 September, were released on Sunday, 12 October, reported ANI, citing Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). According to ANI, the MEA said:

“Our Ambassador to Tunisia, Puneet Roy Kundal, spoke to them over phone after they were handed over by the abductors to the company Al Shola Al Mudia.”

MORE DETAILS

Further, MEA reportedly informed that all are in good health and presently putting up at the company’s premises in Brega.



TRAVEL BAN TO LIBYA

According to PTI, the Indian nationals, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, were kidnapped at Asshwerif on 14 September. They had been on their way to Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India. Further, according to PTI, MEA Spokesperson had earlier said that the Indians were working at a construction and Oilfield supplies company.

The Indian embassy in Tunisia had sought help from the Libyan government authorities, as well as international organisations present in the country, after the Indian nationals were abducted.

The MEA thanked the Libyan authorities and the tribal elders from the region “for their steadfast cooperation in securing the release of our nationals unharmed.”



According to PTI, it also reiterated that Indian nationals are banned from travelling to Libya, irrespective of the purpose, since May 2016 because of security related issues in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)