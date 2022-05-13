Lhakpa Sherpa of Nepal Scales Mount Everest for 10th time, Breaks Her Own Record

Lhakpa Sherpa had last climbed Everest in 2018 (8,848.86 metres).

For her tenth trip, she raised the funds that she needed for the hike through crowdfunding.

"I felt like I'd reached my dream when I reached Everest's summit for the first time," she told the BBC.

"I thought to myself, 'No more just being a housewife! I felt like I'd changed Sherpa culture, the status of Sherpa women and Nepali women. I enjoyed being outside of my home and I wanted to share that feeling with all women," she added.

The first woman to climb Everest was a Japanese mountaineer named Junko Tabei, who achieved the feat in 1975.

Lhakpa Sherpa also has K2 in her sights.

"I've had a challenging life. Mountains made me happy and relaxed. I will never give up. I want young women not to give up," she was quoted as saying by the BBC.

(With inputs from Outside Magazine and BBC)