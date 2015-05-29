68 Years Since Mt Everest was Conquered 

It’s been 68 years since Edmund Hillary & Tenzing Norgay conquered the Everest. A look at the journey in pictures.
The Quint
Photos
Updated:
Mount Everest, the highest peak in the world with an altitude of 8.848 metres (29.028 ft) is seen in this aerial view next to 6.812 metres (22.349 feet) high Mount Ama Dablam (bottom right). | (Photo: Reuters)
(It’s been 68 years since the world’s highest point, Mt Everest, was conquered! To mark the feat, The Quint is republishing this article from its archives, originally published on 29 March 2015.)
Exactly 68 years ago, at 11:30 am on 29 May 1953, Edmund Hillary of New Zealand and Tenzing Norgay of Nepal become the first mountaineers to scale Mount Everest, which at 8,848 metres above sea level is the highest point on earth.
Take a look at some of the rare pictures that illustrate the fascinating journey of the first Everesters and the formidable mountain they conquered.
Sir Edmund Hillary (right) and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay smile after their legendary ascent of Mount Everest (summit to the right of Hillary’s head) at camp in Thyangboche, Nepal during the first interview with both men after their quest with Reuters special correspondent Peter Jackson in this file photo taken 6 June, 1953.
Sir Edmund Hillary (right), Tenzing Norgay Sherpa (centre) and John Hunt, leader of the Mt Everest expedition team of 1953, arrive at the Heathrow airport in London in this undated handout photograph. Sir Edmund Hillary (right), who was the first man to reach the summit of Mount Everest, poses with Tashi Tenzing, Tenzing Norgay’s grandson, in 2001. Tashi Tenzing wrote abook honouring his grandfather and all Sherpas who make theirliving as guides climbing the highest mountains in the world. Thebook’s title is “Tenzing and the Sherpas of Everest”. Two members of the “EVEREST” IMAX film climbing team scale the treacherous Khumbu icefall in May 1996 as they begin their ascent of Mount Everest. Buddhist monks play with snow at Kwangde resort against the back drop the Mt Everest. Picture taken 1 April, 2006. The moon and stars light up Mount Everest, also known as Qomolangma, as seen from near Everest Base Camp in the Tibet Autonomous Region on 29 April, 2008. 2004 photo mosaic the Himalayas with Makalu and Mount Everest from the International Space Station, Expedition 8. Mount Everest as seen from an aircraft from airline company Drukair in Bhutan. The aircraft is south of the mountains, facing north.