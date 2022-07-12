Khizr Khan: First Pakistani American To Get The US Presidential Medal Of Freedom

United States President Joe Biden presented the country's highest civilian award, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, on 17 Americans, including a Pakistan-origin Khizr Khan.

Khizr Khan is the founder of the Constitution Literacy and National Unity Center. He was bestowed with the medal in tandem with people from different walks of life ranging from Hollywood celebrities to IT professionals, civil rights leaders, and former members of Congress.

Khizr Khan and his wife Ghazala lost their son US Army Captain Humayun Khan who was killed in 2004 trying to defend his team from a car bomb attack in Iraq. Their son, Captain Khan was awarded the Bronze Medal for his bravery.

Khizr Khan also served on the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom under President Biden.

During the 2016 Democratic Convention, Khan garnered national attention when he took out a booklet of the Constitution of the United States, held it up, and asked if the then presidential candidate Donald Trump had ever read the document and knew what was in it.

During the ceremony at the White House on 7 July, Biden recalled a time when he was the Vice President during the Obama administration when the Khan family was invited for a Diwali celebration. Biden said that even though Diwali was a Hindu festival, the Khans attended and that was a symbol of what America meant.