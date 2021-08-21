Kabul Airport: Turkish Military Takes Care of Infant Separated From Mother

As scores of people try to flee Kabul in the face of the Taliban's seizure of the Afghan capital and the country's regression into an intensifying humanitarian crisis, videos of ongoing evacuation operations at Kabul's international airport have flooded the internet.

A visual of an infant, who had got separated from her mother, surfaced on the internet on Saturday, 21 August. In the video, a Turkish military personnel can be seen taking care of the baby.

The clip then shows the infant being handed over to her father.