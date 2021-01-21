Will Be Prez For All Americans: Joe Biden Takes Oath as 46th POTUS

Joseph Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, 20 January, bringing an end to the controversial four-year term of Donald Trump.
Biden (78) took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at a low-key ceremony at the US Capitol in the shadow of a raging coronavirus pandemic.
Standing at the Capitol just two weeks after a mob of insurrectionists invaded that building seeking to overturn the presidential election, Biden vowed to bring all Americans together.
Addressing all those who did not support him in the November 2020 polls, Biden said that he “will be a president for all Americans,” and called for them to just hear him out, adding that he “will fight as hard for those who did not support me as those who did."
Biden received a standing ovation as he took the podium for his inaugural address as the 46th President of the United States. "We’ve learned again that democracy is precious,” he said. "And at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed."
"Politics doesn't have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path," Biden said, urging all Americans to come together. "We have to be different than this. America has to be better than this."
"To overcome these challenges to restore the soul and secure the future of America requires so much more than words. It requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy: unity," Biden said, urging Americans to end “uncivil war.”
"We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this - if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts," he said.
